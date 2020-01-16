Army Nixes Major Vehicle Deal After Poor Industry Response

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army has canceled a solicitation for its next-generation combat vehicle, saying Thursday that the industry response to the multibillion-dollar program had prompted it to go back to the drawing board on its requirements and acquisition strategy. Based on the feedback and proposals it had received, it was necessary for the Army to cancel its solicitation for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle at the rapid prototyping phase, so it can reconsider its acquisition strategy, requirements and schedule, it said. “We remain committed to the OMFV program as it is our second-highest modernization priority, and the need for this ground combat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS