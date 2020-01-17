CBD Co. Seeks To Toss Potency Suit Over 'Deficient' Testing

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:11 PM EST) -- A Florida maker of CBD supplements is asking a Massachusetts federal court to knock down a proposed class action over the potency of its products, arguing the suit fits a pattern of spurious litigation against similar companies and that it didn’t back up its claims with solid testing. Global Widget LLC said in a motion to dismiss Thursday that Marjorie Ahumada couldn’t make sweeping claims about the allegedly low cannabidiol content of more than 1,000 of the company’s products based on her “completely deficient” testing of several Hemp Bomb gummies. “Despite such bold claims, the complaint fails to describe the alleged...

