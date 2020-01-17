Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Paving Co. Will Upgrade Facilities To End Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:15 PM EST) -- A transportation construction company agreed to pay $60,000 for a project to improve the Los Angeles River and make upgrades to its facilities to settle an environmental group's claims that it violated the Clean Water Act by letting zinc, lead and other substances flow from the property.

Security Paving Co. will pay for the environmental project aimed at remediating the impact of industrial activities on the river and reimburse Los Angeles Waterkeeper for its attorney fees and other costs to the tune of $77,500, according to the consent decree signed Thursday by California Federal Judge Dean D. Pregerson.

L.A. Waterkeeper accused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®