Del. Jury Says 2Wire Infringed Another TQ Delta DSL Patent

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal jury has found that 2Wire Inc. infringed yet another DSL patent owned by TQ Delta LLC, and that the patent isn't invalid. Following a four-day trial, the jury entered its verdict entirely in favor of TQ Delta on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews entered judgment upholding that verdict the next day. In a trial over two claims from U.S. Patent No. 7,453,881, the jury said both were infringed by a particular product, and that neither was invalid as anticipated. During the trial, Judge Andrews entered judgment as a matter of law — which was uncontested —for another product saying it didn't...

