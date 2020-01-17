Boston Labor Atty Drops Out Of US Senate Race

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 12:38 PM EST) -- Shannon Liss-Riordan, a prominent plaintiffs-side employment lawyer who has pursued numerous high-profile class actions targeting companies like Uber and GrubHub, ended her campaign on Friday to unseat incumbent Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey. Workers' rights lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan said Friday she'd dropped her bid to unseat Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary. Co-founder of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC, Liss-Riordan is well-known in legal circles for representing low-wage workers in cases alleging wage theft and class suits accusing gig economy businesses of misclassifying individuals as independent contractors. She had launched her Senate campaign in May and leaned heavily on her...

