MLB Must Punish Houston Astros Players To Restore Integrity

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EST) -- The Houston Astros scandal — players' extensively stealing signs through electronic means in the season in which the Astros won the World Series — has already generated significant punishments, but it is questionable whether these punishments will have the desired effect of restoring confidence in the integrity of Major League Baseball. The reason is that, although Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged in his report on the matter that the cheating was “player-driven and player-executed,” he punished no players for reasons that seem fatuous at best. This is the opposite of how Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis managed the so-called scandal involving Black Sox...

