Lands' End Shakes Motel Operator's Junk Fax Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has axed a proposed class action accusing Lands' End of unlawfully disseminating junk faxes, finding that the motel operator leading the dispute had agreed to receive faxes from its then-franchisor's approved vendors, which included the clothing retailer. In a 23-page ruling issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden agreed with Lands' End that the company hadn't violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's junk fax provisions because lead plaintiff Gorss Motels had entered into a franchise agreement with Wyndham Hotel Group in 2014 that expressly stated that Wyndham-approved vendors such as Lands' End would be receiving the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS