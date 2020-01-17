NJ Court Urged Not To Toss Suit Against Disbarred Pol

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- The former running mate of a disbarred attorney and ex-New Jersey mayor who was convicted on extortion charges is urging a county court not to toss his malpractice suit against Peter Cammarano, arguing he has submitted sufficient information for the case to proceed. Former Hoboken City Council candidate Angel Alicea asked Hudson County Superior Court not to grant Cammarano’s motion to dismiss, as his amended complaint sufficiently alleges that an attorney-client relationship existed between the two, according to a letter filed Thursday with the court by Alicea. The court previously rejected Cammarano’s opposition to Alicea’s bid to amend his complaint, based...

