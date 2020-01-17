Toy Co. Says Improper Closing 'Infected' $9M IP Verdict

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- Spin Master Ltd. has asked an Illinois federal court for a new trial after a jury issued a $9.5 million verdict against it for infringing a former business partner's patents relating to hover toys and breaching their contract, saying errors prevented Spin Master from having a fair trial. The overwhelming and clear weight of the evidence admitted at trial showed that Spin Master's products didn't infringe the patents at issue, the toymaker argued in a motion on Thursday. The company also alleges that Rehco LLC's counsel made improper comments during closing arguments that "infected the jury's verdict." To demonstrate infringement of...

