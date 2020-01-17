FAA Properly Vetted Boeing Max Jets, Review Panel Finds

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration vetted Boeing's 737 Max jet according to rigorous aircraft certification procedures, a special review committee has said, suggesting any heavy-handed overhaul of the FAA's program could upend aviation safety. The initial report Thursday from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Special Committee to Review the FAA's Aircraft Certification Process helped blunt some of the sharp criticism the FAA received after The Boeing Co.'s 737 Max jets were grounded globally in March following two crashes overseas that killed 346 people. "The committee found the FAA's overall certification system to be effective," the report said. "It also concluded that reforms must...

