Commerce And State Depts. Finalize Rules Over Gun Exports

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Friday finalized contentious rules easing export restrictions on small arms and ammunition not considered to be military equipment, a move that will likely boost international sales by U.S. arms manufacturers. The new rules would shift various small arms and ammunition from the U.S. Munitions List, part of the U.S. Department of State's International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, to the Commerce Control List, bringing them under the U.S. Department of Commerce's Export Administration Regulations, or EAR. The ITAR governs defense-related exports, while the EAR controls "dual-use" items that can be used for either commercial or military...

