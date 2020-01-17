Sen. Wants Homeland Security Info On Iran Visa Scrutiny

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- A key U.S. senator on domestic security policy has told the Trump administration he's worried that the visa program allowing entry into the U.S. could pose a threat from Iranian nationals and the regime’s supporters following the recent U.S.-Iran crisis. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf seeking to learn more about potential vulnerabilities under the visa program as it relates to Iran, Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies. “The U.S. government must remain vigilant against a real threat of violence to the homeland by Iran or any of the foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) that Iran sponsors,"...

