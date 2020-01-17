NCAA May OK More Training Expenses For Olympic Athletes

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Elite Olympic and Paralympic athletes will be able to have “additional training expenses” paid without jeopardizing their NCAA eligibility under a rule change to be voted on next week as the NCAA takes the first steps toward reforming its rules to let athletes benefit from their names, images, and likenesses. Athletes designated “elite” by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and national sport governing bodies would be allowed to receive “developmental training expenses, including travel for parents, guardians, coaches and sport experts” under new proposed legislation to be considered at the NCAA 2020 Convention in Anaheim, California, the NCAA said Friday. The NCAA said...

