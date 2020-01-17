14 AGs Back Wash. Bid To Stop ICE Courthouse Arrests

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- State attorneys general from 13 states plus the District of Columbia are urging a Washington State federal court to block U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting immigrants at state courthouses, arguing the practice is intervening with judicial proceedings. ICE’s courthouse arrests are deterring immigrants who are involved in criminal and civil proceedings from appearing in court, causing cases to be postponed, dismissed or adjourned without witnesses, the states said in an amicus brief filed Thursday. During these arrests, ICE officers have damaged courthouse property, sparked physical altercations and separated families, the states said. “These arrests have made it increasingly difficult,...

