Word 'Or' Prompts New Trial For Ex-Jersey City Officials

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday upended a roughly $2.1 million jury award as it relates to two former Jersey City officials, saying the word "or" in a question on the verdict sheet created ambiguity regarding their liability for allegedly assisting the city in discriminating or retaliating against an ex-police officer. Based on that question at a 2018 trial over claims against them and Jersey City, U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler granted a new trial for former Mayor Jerramiah Healy and onetime police Chief Robert Troy in litigation alleging the city did not promote police sergeants to the rank...

