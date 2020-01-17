Texas Justices To Consider Insurers' Duty In Fraud Cases

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear Loya Insurance Co.'s argument that the justices should carve out an exception to a state rule governing whether an insurer has a duty to defend a policy holder in cases where there is "undisputed evidence of fraud." Oral arguments have been set for Feb. 26 in a case where a policyholder colluded with a couple involved in an auto accident to lie about who was behind the wheel to trigger coverage. The insurer is asking the high court to make an exception to the state's "eight-corners rule," which generally establishes that, when deciding...

