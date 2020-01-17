Lender Curo Denies Wrongdoing In Answer To Investor Suit

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- Online lender Curo is fighting back against investors' proposed securities class action accusing it of concealing the impact of an aggressive product transition on its bottom line, saying shareholders have failed to show how the company misled them. In a brief filed Thursday, Curo Group Holdings Corp. maintains that the investors suing it in Kansas federal court have not adequately established how any of its public statements failed to disclose information pertinent to Curo’s transition away from offering lucrative single-pay loans amid scrutiny from Canadian regulators. The transition may not have gone as projected, but Curo once again argued it did...

