Chuck Norris, Wife Drop Claims MRI Drug Threatened Her Life

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- Actor Chuck Norris and his wife abandoned their lawsuit in San Francisco County Court alleging that drugs injected into her system during an MRI left her with a lingering painful condition, according to a press release from Bracco Diagnostics Inc., one of the several drugmakers named in the suit. Norris and his wife, Gena Norris, alleged in their 2017 suit that Bracco, McKesson Corp. and a handful of other companies all played roles in failing to warn Gena Norris or her doctors that the gadolinium-based contrast agents ProHance and MultiHance, used in magnetic resonance imaging tests, carried a risk of a...

