Caesars Fights Unions' Bid To Undo NLRB Email Use Ruling

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Caesars Entertainment urged the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday not to reconsider its recent order limiting when workers can use company email systems to organize, saying the opposed unions are rehashing old arguments. The company argued that the board already rejected the arguments the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades made, and that the Communications Workers of America, which is not a party to the case and is asking to intervene, missed its chance to weigh in. "[The] motion seeks a do-over of nearly a decade of litigation and an extended notice and comment period that consummated the administrative...

