Roomba Maker Says 6 GHz Changes Could Disrupt Home Tech

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- The maker of Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners has warned federal regulators that a plan to let Wi-Fi devices fill unused spaces in the spectrum band could leave popular household technology in the dust, and has asked the Federal Communications Commission to step in. According a lobbying filing from iRobot, the FCC's plan to let Wi-Fi operate at low power levels in the 6 GHz spectrum band has the potential to disable Roombas and other so-called ultra-wide band, or UWB, devices that already rely on the 6 GHz band to communicate. According to iRobot, 2 million such connected devices could be impacted. If...

