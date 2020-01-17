9th Circ. Says News Orgs Have Right To 'Timely' Court Docs

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that news organizations have a First Amendment right to timely access to court documents, but courts still can impose "reasonable restrictions" and need not grant "immediate access." Ruling on a dispute between Courthouse News Service and California's Ventura County Superior Court over access to new complaints, the appeals court said it aimed to strike a balance between the "urgency of reporting" and a "fair and orderly processing" of legal documents. "In this digital age, newsfeeds and media platforms update the news by the minute or even by the second, and even traditional media deliver an endless...

