Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says News Orgs Have Right To 'Timely' Court Docs

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:55 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that news organizations have a First Amendment right to timely access to court documents, but courts still can impose "reasonable restrictions" and need not grant "immediate access."

Ruling on a dispute between Courthouse News Service and California's Ventura County Superior Court over access to new complaints, the appeals court said it aimed to strike a balance between the "urgency of reporting" and a "fair and orderly processing" of legal documents.

"In this digital age, newsfeeds and media platforms update the news by the minute or even by the second, and even traditional media deliver an endless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies