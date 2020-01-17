Ex-Pa. Mayor Can't Upend 8-Year Sentence For Bribery

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit denied a bid by the former mayor of Reading, Pennsylvania, to slash an eight-year federal prison sentence stemming from his 2018 conviction on charges that he took campaign contributions from contractors in exchange for promises of work with the city. The three-judge panel said in a nonprecedential decision Thursday that the district court didn't err in applying sentencing enhancements in the case of Vaughn Spencer, who was found guilty in August 2018 on nearly a dozen counts of bribery and related offenses and was later sentenced to an eight-year prison term. The appeals panel swept aside Spencer's contention...

