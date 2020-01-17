Uber's Bid To End Monopoly Suit Faces Skeptical Judge

Law360, San Francisco (January 17, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge expressed reservations Friday about dismissing claims that Uber's monopolistic tactics drove a ride-hailing rival out of business, saying he's disinclined to "cut them off at the pass" even though the defunct company faces big hurdles proving Uber's monopoly power. "I am skeptical of your market power argument," Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero told SC Innovations Inc., the successor to ride-hailing startup Sidecar Technologies Inc., cutting to the chase at a Friday hearing on Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to dismiss in San Francisco. However, Judge Spero also said SCI appeared to have raised sufficient issues of...

