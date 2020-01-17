Former RBC Analyst Avoids Prison For Insider Trading

Law360, New York (January 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday allowed a former RBC Capital Markets junior analyst to avoid prison for reaping $126,000 of profit via insider trading, including trading ahead of a secret private equity deal, crediting his quick guilty plea and remorse. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero hit defendant Bill Tsai with a sentence of five years of probation, to include 90 days in a halfway house, and ordered him to forfeit $126,000. Judge Marrero cut the defendant a break, delivering a sentence below official guidelines — which called for a prison term of between 18 months and two years — by crediting...

