Supreme Court Calls For More Briefing After ADEA Hearing

Law360, Washington (January 17, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ordered the parties in a federal age discrimination case to file supplemental briefs about alternative ways to remedy age bias in the workplace other than the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, just days after the court heard oral arguments. The case argued Wednesday, Babb. v. Wilkie, deals with the standard of proof necessary to successfully plead a claim under Section 633a(a) of the ADEA, which prohibits age discrimination against federal employees. Norris Babb, a clinical pharmacist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, has argued that workers need only show that age was a “motivating...

