Hoffmann-La Roche Says Tamiflu FCA Suit 'Ignores Reality'

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Swiss pharmaceutical giant Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. has urged a Maryland federal judge to throw out a whistleblower’s False Claims Act suit alleging that it fraudulently induced the government to spend $1.4 billion on stockpiling Tamiflu to thwart an influenza outbreak, saying the suit "completely ignores reality.” In a 39-page memo supporting its motion to dismiss, filed Thursday, Hoffmann-La Roche argues that the federal government has kept Tamiflu as part of its “pandemic influenza plan,” even after the lawsuit was filed in 2014 and that it conducted its own analysis of the drug’s effectiveness. Additionally, the company said, the U.S. Centers...

