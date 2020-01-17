Freight Rail Co. Says Partners Group Stole Biz Secrets

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- Under the pretense of investing in MidRail LLC, Partners Group Inc. stole confidential business information from the freight rail company, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in New York state court accusing Partners Group of costing MidRail tens of millions of dollars. In May 2017, MidRail said it began discussions with investment firm Partners Group about partnering on transactions in the rail industry, the suit said, and the two companies entered into a non-disclosure agreement to protect the rail company’s secret business information. The agreement was first signed in June 2017 and renewed in January 2019, MidRail said. “PG is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS