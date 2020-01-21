Judge Sinks Chicken Of The Sea, Food Preparers' $6M Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to sign off on a proposed $6.5 million settlement between food preparers and Chicken of the Sea over alleged price-fixing of canned tuna, saying it's not clear the deal is in the best interest of the proposed class. As part of multidistrict class action litigation claiming that seafood companies plotted to keep tuna prices artificially high, Chicken of the Sea tentatively reached the deal to end suits from caterers, restaurants and other commercial food preparers. They filed papers with the court in May for the deal’s preliminary approval and also to provide class notice....

