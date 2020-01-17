$4.75M Deal Ends Calif. Lumber Liquidators Overtime Battle

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- A California state judge on Friday gave the final go-ahead to a $4.75 million deal ending a suit alleging flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators underpaid more than 100 store managers and trainees by misclassifying them as exempt from overtime. The 138 class members will split about $3.05 million in the deal, while lead plaintiff Robert Kramer will take home an additional service award worth $10,000. The workers' attorneys with Stevenson Marino LLP and the Law Office of Dominic J. Messiha PC will get about $1.6 million in fees and costs. Judge Alan Perkins granted the deal final approval at a hearing Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS