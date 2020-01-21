Federal Suit Over Fish Protection Plan Not Ripe, Calif. Says

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 9:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. government can't sue California in federal court over its plan to provide more water for native fish, the state claims, arguing the one claim that makes the case a federal matter is not yet able to be challenged. In a supplemental brief filed Friday, California said the federal government’s claim that the state water plan “discriminates” against the U.S. by forcing a federal bureau to higher regulatory oversight than other parties is not valid. California argued the federal government’s intergovernmental immunity discrimination claim is premature because the federal government can't yet say whether it's been harmed by this plan....

