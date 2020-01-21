BCBS Wrongly Denied Mental Health Benefits, Magistrate Says

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:43 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge has found Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota wrongly refused to pay for "at least some of" a mental health patient's benefits claims for time she spent at a residential youth treatment facility, saying federal law requires mental health services be treated the same as medical and surgical services. U.S. Magistrate Judge David T. Schultz on Friday recommended granting in part a bid for summary judgment from the plaintiff — identified only as L.P. — in her suit claiming BCBSM, which was her health care plan administrator, wrongly failed to pony up for most of her...

