CBD Co. Accused Of Using Misleading Labels On Hemp Cream

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- Consumers claim a Colorado CBD product company is misrepresenting the quantity of hemp extract contained in its skin creams, according to a putative class action filed in Illinois federal court. The proposed class says Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc., which makes scented and unscented hemp-infused creams, falsely claims those products contain 750 milligrams of hemp extract. An outside lab that tested five of the creams in November found that all contain far less, the buyers claim in the suit filed Friday. The company has engaged in "multiple and prominent systematic mislabeling," the buyers said in the complaint. "This common misrepresentation permeates throughout...

