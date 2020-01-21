5th Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Cover Crushed Rock Cleanup

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed that Great American Insurance Co. is not responsible for a concrete company's costs to remove crushed rocks accidentally dumped in a stream from a New Jersey quarry, agreeing with a lower court that the rock particles are contaminants subject to a pollution exclusion in the policy. A three-judge panel of the appeals court, in an opinion dated Friday but posted Monday, upheld U.S. District Judge John McBryde's July 2018 ruling that Great American has no duty to defend or indemnify the quarry owner — U.S. Concrete unit Eastern Concrete Materials Inc. — in enforcement proceedings brought...

