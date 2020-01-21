PennyMac Says 'Monopolist' Software Co. Must Face Lawsuit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- PennyMac Loan Services is pushing back on Black Knight Inc.’s bid to dismiss antitrust claims in a recent dispute between the two companies, calling the mortgage servicing software provider “the very definition of a 'monopolist.’” The loan servicer asked a California federal judge on Friday to reject the dismissal motion Black Knight filed earlier this month, arguing that it “attacks straw man arguments by mischaracterizing or oversimplifying” and ignoring PennyMac’s allegations of a multifaceted scheme to maintain a dominant hold on the market for mortgage servicing software. “The complaint details how BK has engaged in a web of unlawful practices that...

