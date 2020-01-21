Seinfeld Wants 2nd Circ. To Kill 'Comedians In Cars' Fight

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- Jerry Seinfeld is urging the Second Circuit to reject a copyright lawsuit that claims he stole the concept for his "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" series, saying that a lower court correctly found that the accuser waited too long to sue. In a brief on Friday, Seinfeld pressed the appeals court to affirm a September ruling that onetime collaborator Christian Charles missed a three-year window to sue over the popular Netflix series. On appeal, Charles is arguing that the time limit never started counting, because Seinfeld didn't clearly reject his claim to ownership. In the new filing, Seinfeld said he had done...

