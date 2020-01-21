NJ High Court Challenges Legality Of Forced IPhone Access

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged prosecutors’ bid to look inside a rogue cop’s lawfully seized iPhones, questioning whether a trial court ran afoul of Fifth Amendment and state law protections against self-incrimination by ordering him to reveal his pass codes over criminal charges he assisted a drug trafficking ring. At a hearing in Trenton over an appellate decision that upheld the court order against Robert Andrews, a former Essex County sheriff's officer, Justice Barry T. Albin suggested to Frank J. Ducoat of the county prosecutor’s office that the information appears to fall under the state privilege entitling an...

