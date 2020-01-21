Ex-King & Spalding Atty Says Pro Se Status Is Not A Ploy

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A former King & Spalding LLP associate claiming the firm cost him retirement benefits by firing him for raising ethics concerns urged a federal judge Tuesday not to let the firm try to limit his push for damages, saying his reasons for representing himself are none of King & Spalding's business. David Joffe urged a New York federal judge to reject King & Spalding's request for additional time to file a motion in limine. The firm is attempting to block the former commercial litigation associate from seeking damages for the time after he opted to go pro se on the basis...

