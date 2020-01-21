Migrants Fleeing Enviro Danger Can't Be Deported, UN Says

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- A United Nations panel has said that refugees can't be deported to countries where they would face life-threatening dangers from climate change, opening a door for people who can show they are at risk of climate-induced danger to win protection. Marking the first time a UN human rights body has weighed in on an individual's request for asylum based on climate change-related dangers, the UN's Human Rights Committee held in a decision released Tuesday that worsening environmental conditions can violate an individual's right to life under a global treaty. "Without robust national and international efforts, the effects of climate change in...

