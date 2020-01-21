Latino Group Challenges Las Vegas' ICE Cooperation

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- A Latino civil rights organization is challenging the constitutionality of Las Vegas’ policy of detaining immigrants in city jails after they have completed their sentences in order to turn them over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a practice the group says amounts to holding individuals without probable cause. According to the suit lodged Friday in Nevada federal court, the city’s controversial policy stemmed from its agreement with ICE to transfer inmates eligible for release from local custody to the agency. The complaint was filed by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and F. Travis Buchanan of The Cochran...

