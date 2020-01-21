IBM Inks $80K Deal To Settle Ex-Worker's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- IBM has agreed to pay $80,000 to end a former employee’s Private Attorneys General Act action alleging the company exhibited anti-pregnancy bias, according to a joint motion for settlement lodged Sunday in California federal court. Under the proposed deal, IBM will pay $50,000 in penalties and Bayer Law & Mediation, which represented ex-IBM worker May Moua, will come away with $30,000 in attorney fees and court costs. Specifically, $37,500 of the penalties will go to California’s Labor & Workforce Development Agency, and $12,500 will go to Moua and the 11 other PAGA members in the suit, according to the motion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS