Ex-NFLer Will Take Pot Decriminalization Bid To High Court

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:43 PM EST) -- A group of cannabis patients led by a former NFL player told the Second Circuit they will take their gambit to decriminalize marijuana to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying that fighting the drug's designation as a controlled substance through administrative means could be disastrous for patients. The patients, including former Super Bowl champion defensive end Marvin Washington, said in a letter Friday that a prior Second Circuit order directing them to ask the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to change marijuana's status as an illegal drug would likely make matters worse, potentially exposing patients to oppressive federal regulations. The patients said this left...

