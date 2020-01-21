3 Texas Hospital Systems Settle Nurses' Antitrust Claims

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Baptist Health Systems, Methodist Healthcare System and Christus Santa Rosa Health Care Corp. have settled claims they colluded to suppress salaries for registered nurses, ending more than a decade of litigation. The hospital systems and a trio of nurses — Marissa Maderazo, Roselia Pollard and Barbara Miles — filed a joint stipulation of dismissal to U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia on Friday. The nurses alleged that the hospital systems violated federal antitrust laws by conspiring with other hospitals in the area and hospital systems in Detroit; Chicago; Albany, New York; and Memphis, Tennessee. According to court records, the parties informed the court on Dec. 6...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS