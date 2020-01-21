Dental Supplier Nears Deal In Part Of Antitrust Row

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:59 PM EST) -- Dental supplier Archer & White Sales is on the verge of settling two sets of antitrust claims that were bound for trial in Texas federal court later this month, leaving only a single set of allegations that a competitor is again trying to force into arbitration. Archer & White Sales Inc. filed two separate motions Friday seeking to pause its cases against fellow dental supplies distributor Patterson Companies Inc. and its parent firm, equipment manufacturer Danaher Corp., while the companies hammer out the details of their settlements. “There is good cause for this joint motion as the parties reached a settlement in principle...

