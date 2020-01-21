Grayscale 1st Crypto Investor To Get SEC Reporting Co. Label

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has become the first "digital currency investment vehicle" to successfully reach the status of an SEC reporting company after its registration Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was deemed effective, Grayscale Investments said Tuesday. In attaining the milestone, investors in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust have an earlier opportunity to cash out, as the holding period will be cut from 12 to six months, and more investors will have access to the trust's shares. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust will also file financial reports quarterly and annually with the SEC, as well as audited 10-Qs and 10-Ks, as a...

