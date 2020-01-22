5G Expansion Plans Require Larger Workforce, Sens. Told

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Congress and government agencies must find ways to expand the workforce for infrastructure laborers as the demand for installing 5G equipment explodes, the Senate Commerce Committee heard Wednesday. During a hearing titled "The 5G Workforce and Obstacles to Broadband Deployment," the head of rural broadband group NTCA testified that carriers seeking to speed up their infrastructure buildout using updated FCC rules are often frustrated by a shortage of skilled labor. "A common barrier is the lack of properly trained staff or outside contractors who can perform this work, even when the work is ready to begin," said Shirley Bloomfield, NTCA's CEO. "This...

