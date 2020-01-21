Chancery Pauses Boeing 737 Suits Amid Records Bid Blitz

Law360, Wilmington (January 21, 2020, 10:26 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor on Tuesday paused three derivative complaints filed by Boeing investors accusing the aircraft manufacturing giant's officers of inadequate safety oversight of 737 Max 8 jets so investors can continue seeking the company's books and records to see if they want to sue too. At a hearing in Wilmington, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard said he would pause the three cases for at least 90 days, at which time the court will assess whether they should continue to be stayed. The suits allege claims of shoddy safety oversight of 737 Max jets, which were grounded last year after two crashes killed...

