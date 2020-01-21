SEC Says Film Producer Sold Fake Shares In Pot Company

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- A Hollywood producer who branched out into the cannabis business allegedly bilked investors out of more than $4.8 million, in what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission labeled a Ponzi scheme on Tuesday. Leveling claims against Guy Scott Griffithe, along with his business partner Robert William Russell and Russell's wife, Sonja, the SEC says they purportedly sold shares in a company called SMRB LLC to at least 25 investors. The shares they sold, however, were unregistered, fictitious and did not represent any real ownership in the company. "Griffithe and Russell exploited popular interest in the cannabis industry to obtain millions of...

