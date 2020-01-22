NHL's Panthers The Latest Target Of Spam Text Claims

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- Two Florida residents are suing the Florida Panthers for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by automatically enrolling them in "aggressive" text messaging marketing campaigns, marking the latest such suit against a major sports franchise in the Sunshine State. In a complaint filed in federal court Friday, Anita Jairam and Kevin Hillow claim that, in an effort to boost attendance at games, the hockey team engaged in "deceptive and aggressive" telemarketing that has resulted in thousands of unwanted ticket-offer text messages being sent to consumers who had provided their phone numbers in connection with a different, unrelated promotion. "Specifically, Defendant lures...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS