FCC Seeks $2.1M In Fines From Fusion Connect

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:30 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have hit Fusion Connect Inc. with a suit that seeks to force the bankrupt phone and internet provider to pay $2.1 million it still owes from a 2016 civil penalty over fraudulent telemarketing practices. In the complaint filed Friday, prosecutors from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman's office said telemarketers for Birch Communications Holdings Inc. — which merged with Fusion in 2018 in a roughly $600 million deal that ultimately led to Fusion's June 2019 bankruptcy filing — blatantly scammed unsuspecting businesses and individuals for years by calling them and pretending to be representatives of their existing phone and internet providers, then...

