Ill. Judge Rejects CVS' Bid To Block Class Cert. In TCPA Suit

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by CVS to block class certification in a proposed class action over alleged robocalls, saying denying certification so early in the case would be an "unusual step" that isn't warranted at the pleading stage. CVS argued that named plaintiff Robert Dorfman isn't a member of the class he seeks to represent because he only received "prescription-related calls," and under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, "health care related" calls are subject to different standards. But the pharmacy chain is framing that assertion as a certification challenge when it is really an attack on the...

